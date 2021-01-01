From zline
Zline 681i-36 120 - 400 CFM 36 Inch Wide Island Range Hood Wood / Maple Toned Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Island Mount Range Hoods
Zline 681i-36 120 - 400 CFM 36 Inch Wide Island Range Hood Features:400 CFM blower can quickly clear the air from your kitchenStainless steel baffle filter is easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacityLED lighting for illuminating your cooking surfacePush-button controls allow for easy control of lighting and fan3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 120, 240, 320, 400Sones: 0.6, 1.1, 1.5, 2.5Speeds: 4Duct Size: 8" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDNominal Width: 36"Height: 8"Depth: 23-3/4"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120VWattage: 550 Island Mount Range Hoods Wood / Maple Toned