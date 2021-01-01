From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6801801 Leo 2 Light 14" Wide Pendant Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 6801801 Leo 2 Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a seedy glass shade(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black 54" cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 14-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 62"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 4.82 lbsCord Length: 54"Wire Length: 54"Shade Height: 13-3/8"Shade Width: 14"Shade Depth: 14"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Satin Bronze