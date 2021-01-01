KOBE 680 CFM 36" Wide Multi-Exhaust Venting Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ QuietMode - CHX2236SQB-1

KOBE CHX2236SQB-1 300 - 680 CFM 36 Inch Wide Stainless Steel Multi-Exhaust Venting Under Cabinet Range Hood with QuietMode from the Brillia Collection Features: Includes a powerful 680 CFM internal (Twin Vertical Turbine Impeller) blower, ideal for quickly clearing your kitchen of unwanted air pollutionDishwasher safe stainless steel baffle filters trap unwanted contaminants, making cleaning your range hood a quick and painless processBathe your cooktop in the bright glow of dual 3W LED bulbsConvenient and simple three speed push button controlsBoth stylish and timeless, Kobe utilizes the finest in 18 stainless steel constructionAdd an Optional 30" Wide (Model SSP30) or 36" Wide (Model SSP36) Stainless Steel Backsplash Panel to Protect your Walls from Grease and OilMust purchase TVC20 for rectangular venting. (will be offered after adding hood to cart) Product Technologies:QuietMode™: Maintaining sanity in a busy kitchen can often be a challenge, and the noise pollution generated by range hood ventilation never helps. This is why Kobe has introduced QuietMode™. Operating at 300 CFM, this feature allows for a reduced sound level of 28 decibels (1 sone), allowing you to efficiently vent your kitchen while still being able to hold a conversation. In comparison, most other hoods operate at between six to eight times that sound level at a comparable CFM level, making Kobe range hoods some of the most quietly effective range hoods on the market. LED Lighting: LED light bulbs are incredibly efficient with operating wattages that are a fraction of conventional lighting which keep operating costs extremely low. Additionally, the lifespan of these bulbs is unparalleled and the light emitted is every bit as bright as their incandescent or halogen counterparts. Multi Exhaust Venting: Being able to choose how to vent your range hood can make all the difference on where you are able to install it. With Kobe's revolutionary four-option exhaust duct system, you have your choice of vertical (top) ducting at a 6" round or 3-1/4" x 10" or horizontal (rear) ducting at 3-1/4" x 10", allowing you the versatility to install your range hood wherever you need it. Specifications: CFM Range: 300 to 680Width: 36"Depth: 22"Height: 6"Height Above Cooktop: 26" to 30"Voltage: 120VSone Range: 1 to 5Fan Speeds: 3Duct Type: 3-1/4" x 10" Rectangular Vertical or Horizontal, 6" Round VerticalMotor Type: Twin Vertical Turbine ImpellerMaterial: Stainless SteelManufacturer Warranty: 2 Years for Labor and PartsAdditional Sizes: CHX2224SQB-1: 24" Wide Under CabinetCHX2230SQB-1: 30" Wide Under CabinetCHX2236SQB-1 (This Model): 36" Wide Under CabinetCHX2224SQB-WM-1: 24" Wide Wall MountedCHX2230SQB-WM-1: 30" Wide Wall MountedCHX2236SQB-WM-1: 36" Wide Wall Mounted Under Cabinet Range Hoods Stainless Steel