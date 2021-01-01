68 Inch Height MDF White Brissette Storage Bookshelf With 2 Doors And 7 Compartments

This bookcase adds a touch of timeless beauty and charming style to your home with this classic-inspired library. With seven open shelving spaces and closed cabinets with doors, this bookcase provides ample space for storage and display. Two doors on the bottom provide enclosed space to store your house items, at the meanwhile keep them from dust and dirt. It can be used as a display cabinet to display your collection and decorative accessories, or used in an office, dorm, living room, or studying room to store your books. Color: Black