Designed to enhance the functionality and style in your home, this farmhouse charcoal gray textured full length mirror is an impressive accessory to hang in your bedroom, bathroom or living space. The 1.75 inch frame features a flat profile decorated with a textured gray barnwood finish, it's real wood grain look creates a true farm to home interior style. Four hooks are preinstalled allowing for vertical or horizontal hanging. No assembly is necessary, this mirror is ready to hang when it arrives. BrandtWorks 68-in L x 23-in W Ash Gray Framed Wall Mirror | BM075NM