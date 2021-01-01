Streamline 68 in. Acrylic Flat Bottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White, Glossy White

This spacious 68 in. Streamline N201BL with 67 Gal. capacity is all you need for a relaxing night in. Featuring a freestanding style that allows for easy installation and equipped with a matte black external drain that adds a touch of exclusivity, this bathtub will meet and exceed your expectations. And when it comes to longevity, this tub promises to last for many years to come since it is crafted from durable acrylic. And leaving the best for last - it comes in a glossy white finish that will add a hint of luxury to your bathroom ambience.