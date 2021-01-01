From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 67910 Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Handmade Shade Indoor Lighting Pendants Lantern
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 67910 Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked yellow glass shadeManufactured in AmericaRequires (1) 25 watt Bi Pin bulbChain hung fixtureRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Maximum Height: 38"Width: 8"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Bi PinNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 25 wattsWattage: 25 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Lantern N/A