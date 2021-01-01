From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 67708 Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Handmade Shade Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 67708 Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked multi-colored glass shadeMade in the United StatesRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbRod mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 14"Maximum Height: 66"Width: 8"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Mahogany Bronze