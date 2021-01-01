From crystorama lighting group

Crystorama Lighting Group 6760 Garland 3 Light 9-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Hand Cut Crystal Beads Distressed Twilight Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Description

Crystorama Lighting Group 6760 Garland 3 Light 9-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Hand Cut Crystal Beads FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with hand cut crystal beadsChain suspended fixtureRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Maximum Height: 87-1/2"Width: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 19.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Distressed Twilight

