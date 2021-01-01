From westinghouse lighting
Westinghouse Lighting 6751300 3 Light Bracket Bathroom Light Fixture
Three-light interior wall fixture Oyster bronze finish; frosted ribbed glass 8-1/2 by 24 inches (H x W); extends 8-1/4 inches from wall Uses three medium-base soft white A19 light bulbs, 100-watt maximum, or three torpedo light bulbs, 60-watt maximum (not included) Five-year manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship; UL listed, Weight: 5.14 Pounds, Manufacturer: Westinghouse