Globe Electric 67346 Novogratz 2 Light 59" Tall LED Buffet Floor Lamp Metallic Dark Gray Lamps Floor Lamps

Globe Electric 67346 Novogratz 2 Light 59" Tall LED Buffet Floor Lamp FeaturesThe base of this floor lamp adds a refined element to this industrial looking lamp creating a trendy upscale industrial piece perfect for any room in your homeDual pull chains lets you choose the amount of light you need for any situation while helping you conserve energyTwo powerhouse forces come together to create a line of products that offer gorgeous appeal, stellar performance, easy placement and exceptional value – check out the Novogratz Collection for dynamic and creative lightingAdd the Globe Electric Smart bulb to create different lighting solutions with your phone - set it to come on at dusk or change the color for each season, - the options are endless!Constructed of metalIncludes a metal shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs requiredPull Chain switchETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 58-1/2"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 8 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 14"Shade Depth: 14"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: No Metallic Dark Gray