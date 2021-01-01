Globe Electric 67336 Novogratz 16" Tall Tripod Desk Lamp with Metal Shade Matte White / Antique Brass Lamps Desk Lamps

Globe Electric 67336 Novogratz 16" Tall Tripod Desk Lamp with Metal Shade With a tripod style base, antique brass feet and a classic metal shade the Novogratz x Globe 16" Desk Lamp is the perfect way to get your child excited about doing homework. Mixed with it's upscale design, the adjustable lamp head allows for directional lighting while the 16-inch size stands at the ideal height and can easily be used as a table lamp. The matte white finish accents all decor and creates a trendy statement piece for small spaces or a great addition to a living room side table. Decorate with the Novogratz and Globe Electric - lighting made easy.Features:The matte white finish of this 16-inch desk lamp reflects a Scandinavian style that is superbly highlighted with antique brass forming a truly refined essentials designThe adjustable lamp head lets you point your light where you need it most and is perfect for a living room side table or a nightstand in a child's roomTwo powerhouse forces come together to create a line of products that offer gorgeous appeal, stellar performance, easy placement and exceptional value – check out the Novogratz x globe electric home lighting collection for dynamic and creative lightingAutomate your lamp by adding a globe electric smart bulb - simply screw it in and create different lighting solutions with your phone - set it to come on at dusk, change the color for each season, make it bright white for the morning or warm white for the evening - the options are endless!The long clear cord allows you to place your lamp wherever you need it most - the options are literally endless!Constructed from metalIncludes a metal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbRotary switchMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 16"Width: 12-1/4"Depth: 10-5/8"Product Weight: 1.52lbsShade Height: 5-7/16"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Shade Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Matte White / Antique Brass