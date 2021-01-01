From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 6733-1 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Shade from the 1730 Series Collection Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Minka Lavery 6733-1 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Shade from the 1730 Series Collection Three Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Shade from the 1730 Series CollectionFeatures:Round Shaped Etched Glass ShadeCan Be Mounted Up or DownSuitable for Damp LocationsSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Dimmable: NoHeight: 7"Width: 23.75"Extension: 7.75"Shade Height: 4.5"Shade Width: 5.75"Backplate Height: 4.38"Energy Star: NoADA: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Vanity Light Polished Nickel