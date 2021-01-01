Designers Fountain 6714 Meridian 4 Light Vanity Light Satin Platinum Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Designers Fountain 6714 Meridian 4 Light Vanity Light Features:Opal Glass ShadeDesigned to cast light in an upward or downward directionReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDesigners Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent productsSecure mounting assembly for easy installationLamping Technology:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: G9 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Height: 4.25"Width: 33.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 5.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)ADA: NoReversible Mounting: YesShade Material: GlassBulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240CUL / UL Rating: Damp LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Vanity Light Satin Platinum