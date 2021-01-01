Nearly Natural 6708 Pothos Ledge Desk Top Plant

Adding striking nature accents to your home or office decor is easy with the "Nearly Natural Pothos Ledge Plant". This plant has realistic foliage and branches for enhancing your decor. For an authentic touch to your decor, the foliage plant has green foliage and branches, making it a wonderful accessory for your home or office. Ideal for indoor use, this plant adds greenery to your space without any need of watering or trimming..Perfectly sized to fit almost any space.Set in foam, for you to place in ledge planters or a pot.Overall Dimensions: 15"H x 18"W x 15"D.Vase: 4"H x 8"W.Plant set on foam.Color: Green.Place anywhere you need a little green.Best of all, no watering required.The exquisite 'Nearly Natural Pothos Ledge Desk Top Plant' offers a natural look for your space