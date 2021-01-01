Go Pet Club 67-in Forest with Leaves Cat Tree, Blue/ Brown

The Go Pet Club 67-in Forest with Leaves Cat Tree brings the beauty of the outdoors right inside your home. This tree is furnished in a soft faux-fur interior and exterior and features dangly vines made up of artificial leaves. Your feline friend can snuggle up inside the private condo and when she’s feeling social there are plenty of elevated platforms that are purr-fect for perching. The hanging toy mouse invites her to partake in stimulating fun so boredom is paw-sitively a thing of the past! You can stop worrying about claw damage on your furniture because the sisal rope-wrapped posts encourage healthy scratching behavior.