Streamline 67 in. Acrylic Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White, Glossy White

The 67 in. Streamline N349GLD Clawfoot Tub and Tray With Internal Drain is designed to maximize your comfort while adding a luxurious touch to your bathroom's ambiance. This bathtub measures at 67 in. and can hold up to 77 Gal. of water - just right for a relaxing and soothing bathing experience. For maximum longevity, this bathtub is made from durable acrylic. And on top of everything, it comes with a glossy white interior and features an internal polished chrome drain and gold claw feet that add a hint of style and grace to the bathtub.