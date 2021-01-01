From incharacter costumes

66FT XLR 3 Pin Male to Double 635mm 14 TS Male Y Splitter Cable Dual Mono Male 14 inch 635mm to XLR Male Plug Stereo Microphone Cables2M

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

XLR to 6.35mm cable is perfect for connecting microphones with 1/4 inch jack to DV cameras, camcorders, or other professional audio equipments with XLR connector. Suitable for mic, mixer, amplifier, sound card, KTV, home theater and other environments etc. Connectors: Dual 1/4" Mono TS (6.35mm Jack) Male to XLR Male Plug, Gold-Plated Connector XLR Male adapter input left and right channels. Gold-plated 6.35 plug (red right channel, green left channel) Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors for enhanced signal clarity. OFC spiral shields for effective EMI and RFI rejection and flexibility. Package: Dual 6.35mm (1/4inch) TS to XLR Male 3PIN Audio Cable (2M)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com