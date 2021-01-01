Generation Lighting 6690305EN Zire 5 Light 48" Wide LED Taper Candle Linear Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6690305EN Zire 5 Light 48" Wide LED Taper Candle Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes clear glass shades(5) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included DimmableIncludes 12" total downrod lengthCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Maximum Hanging Height: 45-7/8"Width: 48"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 15.11 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 7-1/8"Shade Width: 2-3/4"Shade Depth: 2-3/4"Canopy Height: 15-3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 17.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Chrome