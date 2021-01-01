From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6690305 Zire 5 Light 48" Wide Taper Candle Linear Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 6690305 Zire 5 Light 48" Wide Taper Candle Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes clear glass shades(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes 12" total downrod lengthCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Maximum Hanging Height: 45-7/8"Width: 48"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 15.11 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 7-1/8"Shade Width: 2-3/4"Shade Depth: 2-3/4"Canopy Height: 15-3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Chrome