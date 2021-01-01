From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 66812 1 Light Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Gooseneck
Elk Lighting 66812 1 Light Wall Sconce 1 Light Gooseneck Wall Sconce Features: Solid Cast Hardware Thick Clear Glass Industrial AestheticDown Lighting: Designed to cast light in a downward direction Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent/Fluorescent/LED Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 max Wattage: 60 Height: 14" Diameter: 9" UL Listed: Yes Lamping TechnologyBulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Gooseneck Oil Rubbed Bronze