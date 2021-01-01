Westinghouse 6674200 16.25" Tall 1 Light Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce from the Senecaville Collection Weathered Patina Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Westinghouse 6674200 16.25" Tall 1 Light Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce from the Senecaville Collection Offering traditional Craftsman style, the Senecaville one-light wall lantern will match both classic and modern decor. A white alabaster glass shade hangs from a scroll arm and pressed loop. Two slender lines ring the top of the shade, intersecting the vertical supports. The lantern's weathered bronze finish contrasts nicely with the smooth glass.Features:Install this lantern near your entryway or garage. Anywhere you want extra light, this fixture will provide a soft, welcoming glow.5 Year Limited WarrantyIncludes White Alabaster Glass ShadeLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Backplate Width: 6.5"Dimmable: NoVoltage: 120vExtension: 9.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Glass Features: Frosted GlassMaterial: SteelHeight: 16.25"Manufacturer Warranty: 5 Year LimitedHCO: 6.5" (height from center of outlet)Backplate Height: 7.5"Reversible Mounting: NoSconce Type: LanternShade Diameter: 6.5"Shade Height: 8.27"Shade Material: GlassETL Rating: Wet LocationSince 1886, Westinghouse has brought the best to life. You can see it in the products we make. The power we create. The people we help. Today, our legacy lives on with technology that is transforming the human experience, from smart appliances for the home to energy solutions that are cleanly and safely powering us into the next generation. Outdoor Wall Sconces Weathered Patina