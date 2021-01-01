From deco 79
Deco 79 66712 Glam Style Large Rectangular Metal Wall Decor Panels with Round Mirrors, Black Wall Mirror Wall Art, Glam Decor Wall Art Panels, Round Mirror Wall Decor, Set of 3: 10” x 36” Each
Set of 3 rectangular metal wall decor panels displaying several circular round mirrors Solid iron frame and round mirror frames with reflective glass mirror inlays. Glam mirror wall decor with various-sized and positioned small, circular mirrors creating a bubble pattern in each vertical metal wall panel. The three wall mirror panels measure 10”L x 1”W x 36”H each and collectively weigh 8.03 lbs. Easy and ready to hang mirror decor by sawtooth hardware in back.