Elk Lighting 66685-2 Chadwick 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light - Oil Rubbed Bronze / Satin Brass Oil Rubbed Bronze / Satin Brass Indoor Lighting
Elk Lighting 66685-2 Chadwick 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light - Oil Rubbed Bronze / Satin Brass Features(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 14"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 4 lbsCord Length: 8"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze / Satin Brass