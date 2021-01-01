From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 66513-1 Chadwick Single Light 13" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 66513-1 Chadwick Single Light 13" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade FeaturesMade of steel and glassComes with clear glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14.0"Width: 13.0"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel