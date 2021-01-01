WAC Lighting 6641 Park 27" Tall LED Bollard - 12 Volt Black / 2700K Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Path Lights

WAC Lighting 6641 Park 27" Tall LED Bollard - 12 Volt The Park LED Bollard Landscape Light offers illumination to cast out darkness and create a safer landscape space. Made from die-cast aluminum for lasting durability, the Park LED Bollard features a sleek build with long rectangular openings. A concealed acrylic white diffuser projects an internal downlight that radiates down and out through the rectangular space for a stunning light display.Features:K-Allay aluminum construction offers enhanced protection against outdoor elementsFactory sealed water tight and IP66 rated for protection against high-pressure water jets and outdoor elementsAvailable in 12V, 120V, or 277V options for a variety of applicationsIncludes Mounting Accessory (M6000-Stake for 12V or 120V/277V)Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with a Magnetic Low Voltage Dimmer (12V Only), Triac or ELV Dimmer (120V), ELV Dimmer (277V)High Powered LED: Input: 9-15V AC, Power: 5.5W (6VA), Brightness: up to 150 Lm, CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 60,000Standards: UL & cUL 1838 and IP66 Rated for Wet LocationsCovered under a 10 years functional and 2 years finish manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 27"Width: 6"Depth: 4"Beam Spread: Flood BeamProduct Weight: 7.91 lbsElectrical Specifications:Wattage: 5.5Number of Light Source(s): 1Lumens: 140Adjustable Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 60000Voltage: 12 Path Lights Black / 2700K