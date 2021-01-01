From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 6625-CL-MWP Othello 5 Light 24" Wide Hand Cut Crystal Silk Drum Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Crystorama Lighting Group 6625-CL-MWP Othello 5 Light 24" Wide Hand Cut Crystal Silk Drum Chandelier FeaturesA marriage of traditional and contemporary equate a classic and timeless design that focuses on simplicity and sophistication.Vibrant Gold metal finish, perfect for transitional settings.Constructed of steelIncludes a white silk shadeDecorated with hand cut crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatibleUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 21"Width: 24"Product Weight: 22 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 12 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Polished Chrome