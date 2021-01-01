From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 66194 Norwich Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Brown Glass Shade Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 66194 Norwich Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Brown Glass Shade FeaturesCrafted from iron and glassIncludes brown glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7.5"Width: 8.0"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oiled Bronze