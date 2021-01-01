From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6614504EN7 Belton 4 Light 41" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 6614504EN7 Belton 4 Light 41" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes clear seedy glass shades(4) 9 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsFixture Height: 14-7/8"Width: 40-3/4"Depth: 5-3/8"Product Weight: 10.4 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Depth: 5-3/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 34 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: Yes Brushed Nickel