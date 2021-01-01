From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 66133EN3 Centra 3 Light 21" Wide LED Pendant Brushed Stainless Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 66133EN3 Centra 3 Light 21" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(3) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included Dimmable36" of adjustable chain includedCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Maximum Hanging Height: 56"Width: 21-1/4"Depth: 21-1/4"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 28.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Brushed Stainless