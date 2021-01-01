From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 66132 Chadwick Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Cream Glass Shade Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 66132 Chadwick Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Cream Glass Shade FeaturesMade of steel and glassIncludes cream glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16.5"Width: 6.0"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oiled Bronze