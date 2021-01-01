From r. christensen
R. Christensen 6613-3-P Day Dreams 21" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
R. Christensen 6613-3-P Day Dreams 21" Towel Bar R. Christensen 6613-3-P Features:Premium finishes maintain their appearance over timeBrass construction for long lasting durability and a superior feelCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Day Dreams CollectionCovered under a Limited Lifetime WarrantySecure mounting assemblyR. Christensen 6613-3-P Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dyes producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands, solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.R. Christensen 6613-3-P Specifications:Height: 1"Depth: 2-5/16"Width: 18"Overall Width: 20-11/16"Material: Brass Polished Chrome