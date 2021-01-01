From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 66128/1 Gramercy Single Light 11" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 66128/1 Gramercy Single Light 11" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade FeaturesMade of metal and glassIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Chain mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18.0"Width: 11.0"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsChain Length: 36.0"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze