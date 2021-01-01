From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 66124 Chadwick Single Light 13" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Nickel Metal Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 66124 Chadwick Single Light 13" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Nickel Metal Shade FeaturesConstructed from steel and glassIncludes nickel metal shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod hung designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14.0"Width: 13.0"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel