American Standard 3451.660 Madera Elongated One-Piece Toilet with EverClean Surface Top Spud and Selectronic Flushometer Included - Less Seat White

American Standard 3451.660 Madera Elongated One-Piece Toilet with EverClean Surface, Top Spud, and Selectronic Flushometer Included - Less Seat Product Features: Fully covered under a 1-year warranty Quick, quiet flushing - American Standard toilets are famously efficient and hushed Industry-leading flushing system out-performs older toilets while using less than 1/2 the water EverClean porcelain surface is extremely easy to keep clean, including inside the bowl Elongated bowl shape - more comfortable than a round bowl One-piece toilet – seamless, easier to keep clean; lends to a more refined look Shorter-height bowl – appropriate for children and smaller adults Top-spud flushometer triggers flushing Perfected porcelain casting process and adjustable tank anchors Straight-forward installation instructions are included with each toilet 100% factory flush tested - guaranteed to perform Product Technologies / Benefits: Powerful Siphoning Water Jet – A perfectly positioned water jet captures the circular flow of water for optimal performance with minimal energy loss (water doesn’t hit a flat spot and slow down). As waste and water exit, they are siphoned into the trapway for an unmatched push/pull one-two punch. 2-1/8" Fully Glazed Trapway – Waste and water exit the toilet through a trapway that is fully glazed, which seals it and provides for a smooth surface that waste can in no way cling to. The 2-1/8” diameter chute, while slightly narrower than the American Standard Champion flushing system’s 2-3/8” trapway, can still flush up to 150 feet of toilet paper without clogging. Not that you’ll ever use that much. EverClean Surface – Using the antimicrobial properties of silver (the precious metal), EverClean Surfaces inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew. The super smooth, baked-in, mirror-like surface not only eliminates unsightly rings, but also helps repel toilet messes. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 31-1/8" (bottom of the base to the highest point on toilet) Overall Length: 28-1/4" (back of the fixture to front of the rim) Overall Width: 14" (furthest point left to furthest point right) Bowl Height: 15" (bottom of base to bowl rim) Rough In: 10" - 12" (wall behind toilet to center of waste outlet in floor) Trapway Size: 2-1/8" (diameter of outlet for water/waste exiting the bowl) Flow Rate: 1.6 GPF (gallons-per-flush) Water Area: 10" X 12" Spud Placement: Top Why Buy American Standard From Us: We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online Dealer We Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailers All metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitors Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office One-Piece Elongated White