66 inches168 centimeters Carbon Fiber Camera Tripod Monopod with 360 Degree Ball Head 14 inch Quick Shoe Plate and Bag for DSLR Camera Video.

Best Quality Guranteed. With the use of a tripod, it can achieve greater performance and maintain image quality for cropping larger picture sizes 2-in-1 tripod, removed one leg can be used as monopod and converted into alpenstock Extends to 63'/160cm tall, folds to 17.7'/45cm. Four sections Carbon Fibre adjustable-height leg tubes Center column design with hook attached to sand bag increasing stability, with non-slip feet design to keep the tripod steady. Max load weight is 33lbs/15kg for optimal performance 360 degree dial of swivel ball head with bubble level provide you with a panoramic view. Three position leg angle adjustment system provides flexible shooting