Comfortflo 66 in. Rectangular Drop-in Air Bathtub in Sterling Silver

Need more leg room in your bathtub. The 66 in. x 32 in. EL air bath has it. With six more in. of length than the standard 60 in., this tub has plenty of room for you to stretch out your legs, making it the perfect choice if you're taller than most.Twenty-four air injectors turn this tub into a private oasis by infusing the water with millions of massaging bubbles. Unlike most air baths, the 66 in. x 32 in. EL has air injectors integrated in the tubs side walls and floor, three dedicated to your back, four to your thighs and calves. It has a streamlined design with a flat deck, angled tub edge, and molded armrests built in. Its rectangular shape and dimensions make it ideal for installation in an alcove with a mounted showerhead above it. Its smooth Lucite Acrylic surface makes it beautiful, easy to clean, and durable. Give yourself the room you need with the 66 in. x 32 in. EL, plus the quality and durability you deserve. Color: Sterling Silver.