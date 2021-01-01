Exclusive Home 66 in. - 120 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Vine Finial

The Vine decorative curtain rod and finial set features a timeless, romantic style and floral design with a matte finish iron rod and coordinating cast resin vine sphere shape finials. This set will provide a visually balanced appearance for your window treatments. The 2.5 in. Dia x 3.1 in. long finials will insure that your window curtain panels will remain securely on the rod. The 1 in. Dia iron adjustable curtain rod is designed to fit a wide range of window widths, and has a sturdy 25 lbs. capacity that will support flowing sheers to thermal blackout panels. The 3.5 in. fixed depth projection bracket provides a gracious amount of space for fabrics to drape perfectly. Accommodates window curtain panels and drapes that are designed with various tops, including: rod pocket, pinch pleat, clip rings, grommets, tab top, or hidden back tab top. Provides an attractive accent to every window treatment in your living room, bed room, bathroom, kitchen, and kids room. Installs easily with included hardware and installation instructions. Sturdy, easy clean, no fuss, wipe clean finish will last for lifetime. This window curtain rod and finial set will add the perfect finish accent to any window treatment and adds a refined style to your home decor.