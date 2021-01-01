65W Laptop Charger 19.5V 3.33A AC Adapter for HP Chromebook 11 14 Envy X360 15-1039wm 15-1033wm 15-w117cl 15-w237cl 15m-cn0011dx 15m-bp111dx.

Specification?: Input: 100-240V 50-60Hz Output: 19.5V 3.33A 65W Connector Size: 4.5mm*3.0mm Blue Tip (please make sure your original HP laptop charger's tip size and output are the same as ours exactly.) Compatible with?:Ac Adapter Laptop Charger for HP Envy 15 Series 15-aq273cl 15-aq267cl 15-aq293ms 15-1211wm 15-1222wm 15-1272wm 15-1233wm 15-1010wm 15-1009wm 15-1003dx 15-1125wm 15-bp152wm 15-bp143cl 15-bp175nr 15-bp108ca 15-bq210nr 15-bq175nr 15-bq108ca 15-bq276nr 15-cn0013nr 15-cn0011dx 15-cn0003ca 15-w117cl 15-w237cl 15-k081nr Laptop Notebook Power Supply Cord Plug. Compatible Models?: Compatible for HP Envy X360 15m Series 15m-cn0011dx 15m-cn0012dx 15m-cp0011dx 15m-cp0012dx 15m-bp012dx 15m-bq021dx 15m-bp011dx Laptop AC Adapter Charger. Safe to use?: More than 9 years experience in production power adapter and laptop charger. We guarantee our products will charge your device as efficiently as the original laptop charger. Furthermore, all chargers are CE FCC RoHS ce