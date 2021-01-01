65W AC Laptop Charger Adpater for Toshiba Satellite E45T E55 E55T L55 L55d L75 S55 S55T L655 L745 L745D L750 A505 C655-S5514 Series

Connector Size: 5.5 * 2.5 mm Input: AC 100-240V 50-60Hz Output: DC 19V-3.42A 65W Compatible with Part Numbers: PA3714U-1ACA PA3822U-1ACA PA3917U-1ACA PA3467U-1ACA PA5044U-1ACA Replacement for: Toshiba Satellite C55DT C75 C75D C75D C655 C855D B7200 E45T E55 E55T E55D E55DT L55 L55d L55DT L75 S55 S55T L655 L745 L745D L750 A505 C655-S5514 C855D-S5351 l850 S855 Series Package Include: 1 * AC Adapter and 1 * Power Cord 100% Genuine OEM AC Charger Replacement,30 days Free exchange/refund back,12-month service warranty. Please double ensure. If not it will not compatible.