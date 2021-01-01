From horchow

65W 45W USB Type C Charger Fit for HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 G5 G4 G3 1020 1030 G2 830 840 850 735 745 ProBook 640 650 450 440 455 G5 G6 250 G7.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

65W 45W USB Type C Charger Fit for HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 G5 G4.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com