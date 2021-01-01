65W 20V 3.25A USB tip Adapter Charger for ThinkPad E570 E560 E550 E540 E531 L460 L440 L540 L470 G50 G50-45 G50-80 G50-70 Z50 Z50-70 Z50-75 Z580.

Input: 100-240V 50-60Hz 1.8A, Output: 20V 3.25A 65W(20V 2.25A 45W Compatible) Inner diameter Yellow square USB top(With Pin Inside),Please refer to the picture! Fit laptop models: G40 G40-30 G40-45 G40-70 G40-80 Z40 Z40-70 Z40-75 Z70 Z70-80 Y50 Y50-70 G400S S405D G410 G500S G505S G510S S410P S510P E440 E450 E460 E550 E560 X1 X270 L460 L440 X240 X240s X250 L540, flex 2 3; Compatible P/N: ADP-65FD B PA-1650-72 ADLX65NDT3A 0A36258 ADLX65NLC3A ADLX65NDC3A ADLX65SLC2A Package Content:1 × Ac Adapter & 1 × Ac Power Cord & 1x User Manual Excellent Customer Service:24 x 7 Email Support and12 Months warranty, 30 Days Money Back Guarantee!