From evesky
65W 20V 3.25A AC Adapter Laptop Charger for for Lenovo Thinkpad T440 T440S T440P T450 T460 T460S T540P T560 E440 E450 E550 E560 G50-45 G50-70.
Advertisement
?? 100% Brand New, Input:100-240V 50-60Hz;Output Max: 20V 3.25A 65W (20V 2.25A 45W also compatible);Connector: Yellow square USB tip Replacement for Lenovo Thinkpad E440 E450 E550 E560 T430 T440 T440S T440P T450 T460 T460S T540P T560 E440 E450 E550 E560 Laptop Charger. Compatible with: G40 G40-30 G40-45 G40-70 G40-80 Z40 Z40-70 Z40-75 Z70 Z70-80 Z70-70 Y50 Y50-70 G400S S405D G410 G500S G505S G510S S410P S510P lenovo flex 2 3 Laptop Charger. Compatible Part Numbers: PA-1650-72 ADLX45NLC3A, ADLX45NCC3A, ADLX45NDC3A, ADLX65NDC3A, 0C19868, 0A36258, 0B47455, 0B47481, 0B47030, 0B47036, 0B47037, 0B47040, ADLX45NLC3A, ADLX65NCC2A, ADLX65NLC2A, ADLX45NDC3A, ADLX45NCC3A, ADLX65NDC2A, Custom service: 24 x 7 email support, 12 months warranty and 30 days money back guarantee. If you have any questions and help, welcome contact us by email. rvice: 24 x 7 email support, 12 months warranty and 30 days money back guarantee. If you have any questions and help, welcome contact us by email.