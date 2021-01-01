easy & fine 65w 20v 3.25a ac adapter charger power cord for lenovo thinkpad e440 e450 e550 e560 t430 t440 t440s t440p t450 t460 t460s g40 g50

From easy & fine

Product Type: Input: 100 ~ 240V 50~60Hz; Output: 20V 3.25A; Power Max: 65W; Connector Size: Yellow USB (square tip); Outlet: 3-prong; Cord Cable: US plug;Package:1x Ac adapter and 1x Ac power Cord( We have concentrated on laptop charger production for more than twenty years. You can use it safely.) Compatible With: Lenovo Ideapad Z40 Z50 Z70 G50-30 G50-45 G50-70 G50-80 G70-35 G70-70 G70-80 Z40-70 Z50-70 Z50-75 Z70-80 G40 G50 G70 Y40 B50;S21e S4 G500 G500s G505 G505s G510 G510s; Lenovo Thinkpad E440 E450 E550 E560 T430 T440 T440S T440P T450 T460 T460S T540P T560(Press [CTRL + F] to search your laptop model/part number.) Fit For Part Numbers: 0B46994, 45N0252, 0C19868, 0A36258, 0B47455, 0B47481, 0B47030, ADLX45NLC3A, ADLX65NCC2A, ADLX65NLC2A, ADLX45NDC3A, ADLX45NCC3A, ADLX65NDC2A, ADLX65NDT3A? ADLX65NDC3, ADLX65SLC2A?ADLX45NLC3A, ADLX45NCC3A, ADLX45NDC3A, ADLX65NDC3A, ADP-65FD B, PA-1650-72 Quality Assurance: The Charger is safe, durable and light. Our factory has more than 20 yea

