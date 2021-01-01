From 65th birthday gifts by art like wow
65th Birthday Gifts by Art Like Wow 65th Birthday, Vintage 1956 Men Women Cassette Tape 65 Years Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
The perfect design for men & women who were born in 1956 and are about to celebrate their 65th birthday! Vintage 1956 - Limited Edition - 65 Years Of Being Awesome! Cool retro style cassette or tape design! Great for your friend, mother & father, sister & brother, husband & wife, grandmother & grandfather! Happy Birthday! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only