From 65th birthday gifts by art like wow

65th Birthday Gifts by Art Like Wow 65th Birthday, Vintage 1956 Men Women Cassette Tape 65 Years Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

The perfect design for men & women who were born in 1956 and are about to celebrate their 65th birthday! Vintage 1956 - Limited Edition - 65 Years Of Being Awesome! Cool retro style cassette or tape design! Great for your friend, mother & father, sister & brother, husband & wife, grandmother & grandfather! Happy Birthday! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com