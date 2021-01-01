Quantum Dot + NanoCell + Mini LED = The Ultimate LCD TV LG QNED MiniLED represents the dawn of a new era for LCD TVs. The pioneering display combines a mini LED backlight with Quantum NanoCell Color Technology to deliver an all-new TV experience. This is truly the pinnacle of LCD TV. Features: MiniLED display provides a more stunning picture with lifelike picture and ultra-high contrast 9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K is our most advanced 8K processor that uses deep-learning to analyze and optimize content Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos webOS + LG ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote Full-Array Local Dimming means higher resolution and deeper blacks Google Assistant & Alexa Built-in Apple Airplay 2 A new era for LCD TVs LG QNED MiniLED takes LCD TV further than ever before LG 65QNED99UPA 65" QNED MiniLED 8K Smart NanoCell TV