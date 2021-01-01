65ft Extra Long VGA Cable Male to Male 15 Pin Connector Flat SVGA Cord for Computer to Monitor Desktop HD Video 20 Meter Blue

20 meters VGA computer to monitor cable connects PC or laptop to monitor, projector, switch box, and other any video display system with 15-pin VGA port The appearance of fashion - Ultra Slim Flat Type, sleek design, nice looks cable color of Sky-Blue, improving the look of your home or office With just 0.08 inch thin, this flexible SVGA monitor cord makes it easy to fit between spaces which are perfect camouflage underneath carpets, walls, or even behind furniture Extra long VGA extension cord 65 ft enables you to push your devices to a far corner over 60ft away you want to reach, get you out from having to move them around Gold-plated D-sub 15 pin connector resist corrosion and improve signal (up to 1080p resolution); Cable ends screw in to ensure a strong connection and comes with cable ties