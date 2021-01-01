65ft Extra Long Flat VGA Cable Male to Male 15 pin Conenctor Computer to Monitor Cord 1080p High Resolution 20 Meter White

65 feet 15 pin connector VGA to VGA cable M/M fits for your pc, laptop, monitor, projector, KVM switch and other HD15 video displays, etc Thin flexible SVGA monitor cord is so bent around corners well, and is easy to be rolled up nicely With its wire body being white and flat, it is barely visible going down the wall from your TV to a cable box High quality shielded 15-pin D-sub VGA replacement cord with gold plated connectors ensures a reliable video signals (up to full HD 1080p resolutions) 20 meters long extension VGA male to male plug enables you to have your devices at a wanted location over 60ft away