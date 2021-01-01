From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6592101 Kate 16" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 6592101 Kate 16" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required36" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 15-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 52-3/4"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 6.7 lbsChain Length: 36"Shade Height: 13-5/8"Shade Width: 16"Shade Depth: 16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel