Generation Lighting 6585101 Gordon 15" Wide Pendant Antique White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Generation Lighting 6585101 Gordon 15" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (3) 12" and (1) 6" downrodETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 15-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 60-1/4"Width: 15-1/4"Depth: 15-1/4"Product Weight: 5.7 lbsShade Height: 12-3/4"Shade Width: 15-1/4"Shade Depth: 15-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Antique White

